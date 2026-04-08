Govt increases LPG supply to industrial units in key sectors

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday announced that increase in the commercial LPG limit to 70 per cent of the pre-March 2026 bulk consumption level will be extended to industrial units in the pharma, food, polymer, agriculture, packaging, paint, uranium, heavy water, steel, seed, metal, ceramic, foundry, forging, glass, and aerosol sectors.

The increase will be subject to an overall sectoral limit of 0.2 thousand metric tonnes per day.

Besides, conditions regarding registration with oil marketing companies regarding application for PNG to CGD entities must also be fulfilled by the respective industries to avail bulk LPG under this allocation. However, if the industries use LPG as an integral input in the manufacturing process or for specialised purposes that cannot be substituted by natural gas, the requirement relating to the application for PNG will stand waived, according to an official statement.

The government has also doubled the average daily supply to migrant labourers who buy 5 kg LPG cylinders for cooking their meals. More than 1.1 lakh 5 kg cylinders were sold across the country against a daily average of 77,000 in the month of February, taking the total number sold to about 8.9 lakh cylinders since March 23.

About 93,085 metric tonnes of commercial LPG have been sold since March 14, while 6,646 MT of commercial LPG (equivalent to more than 3.5 Lakh 19 kg cylinders) was sold on Tuesday.

A three-member committee of executive directors from Indian Oil, HPCL and BPCL is coordinating with state authorities and industry bodies to plan commercial LPG distribution.

The official statement also said that the delivery of domestic LPG cylinders remains normal, with more than 53.5 lakh domestic LPG cylinders delivered on Tuesday. No dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships. Online LPG bookings have increased to about 95 per cent across the industry. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have increased to around 91 per cent to prevent diversion at the distributor level.

Meanwhile, enforcement actions continue across the country to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG and around 4000 raids were conducted and over 1000 cylinders were seized across the country on Tuesday. Till date, more than 56,000 LPG cylinders have been seized nationwide, the statement said.

States have also been advised to facilitate the new PNG connections for both domestic and commercial consumers.

All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place. The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption, the statement said.

The government is making all efforts to ensure the availability of petrol, diesel and LPG, and citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of the fuels as well as unnecessary booking of LPG. Citizens are requested to use digital modes for booking of LPG cylinders and avoid visiting LPG distributors unless necessary, the statement added.