Karnataka govt urges Maharashtra to have Kannada option in TET

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, on Wednesday, wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, urging the state government to allow Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) to be conducted in Kannada for teachers serving in Kannada medium schools in Maharashtra.

In her letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Agarwal, Rajneesh thanked the Maharashtra government for issuing recruitment notifications to fill vacancies in Kannada medium schools.

She highlighted that a significant population of linguistic minority Kannadigas reside in regions such as Jat, Akkalkot and South Solapur taluks, as well as parts of Mumbai.

According to the letter, Maharashtra has around 377 Kannada medium schools with nearly 44,860 students.

The Karnataka Chief Secretary said that, as per Supreme Court directions, all serving teachers must clear the TET by 2027 to ensure job security.

However, the absence of the TET in Kannada has created distress and uncertainty among teachers working in these schools.

She emphasised that linguistic minority communities are protected under constitutional provisions, including Articles 30, 347, 350, 350A and 350B, and said the current situation affects both teachers and students from these communities.

Drawing attention to Karnataka’s approach, Rajneesh noted that the state conducts the TET in Marathi for Marathi-speaking candidates residing in Karnataka.

She requested Maharashtra to extend a similar reciprocal facility for Kannada-speaking teachers.

With the last date to apply for the TET approaching on April 16, Rajneesh urged immediate intervention.

She requested Maharashtra to provide an option to write the TET in Kannada for existing teachers in Kannada medium schools and to extend the same provision for future recruitment.

She also called for prioritising the filling of teacher vacancies in Kannada medium schools across the state.

The Karnataka Chief Secretary stressed, saying, “Since the last date for applying TET is fast approaching (i.e, April 16), I earnestly request you to intervene in this matter with the utmost urgency. I look forward to your support in directing the Education Department of Maharashtra to take appropriate and immediate action.”

“Firstly, provide the option for appearing TET in Kannada also for those who are serving in Kannada medium schools in Maharashtra. Secondly, provide the option for appearing TET in Kannada also for all the new teachers recruitment notification in future. Thirdly, fill up all the teachers vacancies existing in Kannada medium schools of Maharashtra on top priority,” Rajneesh urged.

Earlier, raising concern over development, the office of the Secretary of the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority has written a letter to the Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh.

Adarsh Kannada Balaga of Solapur district in Maharashtra had submitted a representation to Somanna Bevinamarad, the President of Karnataka Border Area Development Authority, regarding the matter.