Govt ready to Support setting up Gold Processing Unit in Mangaluru – HM Dr G Parameshwar

Udupi: There is an opportunity to set up a gold processing (SOC) unit in Mangalore. If businessmen come forward, the government will provide the necessary space for it. A gold processing plant can be started by businessmen investing with the cooperation of the government said Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the World Bunts Conference organized by the Federation of Global Bunts Associations at the Udupi Ammanni Ramanna Shetty Auditorium on Sunday, October 29.

Today’s need is to build a corridor between Bangalore and Mangalore which are growing very fast and I am confident that this work will be done. If this project is implemented, the time to travel from Mangalore to Bangalore will be just three and a half hours, he said.

We need to grow fast and it can be achieved by people working in every field. Bunts are involved in all fields including industry, banks, artists, actors, politics and agriculture. They have immensely contributed to the economy.

The Chief Minister has promised to announce the Bunt Development Corporation in the next budget. We keep our word. All the promises made in the manifesto will be fully implemented in the next five years, he said.

Today, Karnataka is on the path of development. We are working towards making Karnataka the first investment in the country. For that, our state should become a Peaceful garden for all communities. Opportunity and an environment should be created where everyone can live with equality. We need to run a pro-people government and work to uplift the poor. The government wants everyone’s cooperation for that, he said.

Aikala Harish Shetty, President of the Federation of World Bunts Association, presided over the programme. Former Minister Ramanath Rai, MLC Manjunath Bhandary, Entrepreneurs Kanyana Sadashiva Shetty, Thonse Ananada M Shetty, K Prakash Shetty, KPCC Secretary Mithun Rai, Actor Rishab Shetty, Music Director Gurukiran and others were present.



