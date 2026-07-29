Govt using SC order to avoid assurances on FIRs: CJP warns of fresh protests

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has threatened to resume its nationwide protests, alleging that the government is using the Supreme Court’s recent observations in cases related to the anti-paper leak demonstrations as a pretext to avoid its earlier assurances to withdraw FIRs against peaceful protesters.

The warning came after the Supreme Court, while hearing a batch of petitions concerning the alleged use of excessive force against students protesting against examination paper leaks at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and other locations, directed that no coercive action be taken against peaceful protesters. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also ordered the release of detained protesters who have no prior criminal record, while allowing investigations into existing FIRs to continue.

Speaking to IANS late on Tuesday, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das claimed that the Centre had earlier publicly assured the protesting students that no new FIRs would be registered against them and that the existing cases would be withdrawn.

“However, after the Supreme Court’s order in the PILs related to our protests, the government is now saying the matter is sub judice, citing the court’s observation that investigation into existing FIRs can continue,” Das said.

He added that the organisation had expected the Centre to issue a written assurance by Tuesday but claimed that no such communication had been received.

“We have not received that assurance yet, and the government is using the Supreme Court’s order as an excuse to call the issue sub judice,” he added.

Referring to the apex court’s directions, Das argued that the order did not prevent governments from withdrawing FIRs and alleged that the ruling was being interpreted in a manner that could adversely affect students.

“Nowhere in the Supreme Court’s order is it written that FIRs would not be withdrawn. The power solely lies with the government. The Supreme Court should also understand how the government is misusing its orders and politicising and weaponising them against the youth. The government should fulfil the guarantees it gave us,” he said.

Warning of renewed agitation if the assurances were not honoured, Das said the organisation would “once again take to the streets in support of students facing legal action”.

Das further claimed that the party had conveyed its concerns to the government regarding the situation in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, where it alleged that protesters were facing harassment and legal proceedings.

“There are apprehensions that protesters are being harassed or targeted, and FIRs have already been registered against some of them. We had demanded from the beginning that all protesters across the country be given protection and that all FIRs against them be withdrawn,” he said.

He reiterated that the CJP hoped the government would fulfil the assurances it had made during negotiations and warned that failure to do so would trigger another round of demonstrations.

The CJP launched its sustained agitation against examination paper leaks at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on June 20. One of its principal demands was the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the post of Union Education Minister.

The movement culminated in a ‘Parliament March’ on July 20, during which protesters were lathicharged and tear-gassed by security personnel. Over 118 police personnel, many of whom were attacked by protesters, were also injured during the clashes.

Following two rounds of negotiations between representatives of the Centre and the CJP, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post of Union Education Minister on Saturday.

The organisation subsequently called off its 37-day protest after the government assured it that no action would be taken against peaceful protesters and that the families of students who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy would be provided compensation.