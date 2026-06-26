‘Govt won’t sit idle if its image is tarnished’, CM Shivakumar tells Excise officials

Bengaluru: Warning Excise Department officials that he would not remain a mute witness if they attempted to tarnish the image of the government, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said a law would be formulated to enable the transfer of Excise Department officials to other departments, if required.

It may be recalled that in a significant development following statewide raids, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday alleged that the Karnataka Excise Department functioned like an organised syndicate involving public officials, their associates and private individuals for the collection of bribes.

Holding a review meeting of the Excise Department at Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister said: “If you function with dignity, the government’s dignity is enhanced. If you do anything that damages the government’s dignity, we will not sit idle and watch. Do not assume that the staff and officials of the Excise Department cannot be transferred to another department. If needed, there are also opportunities to bring about the legal changes necessary to carry out transfers. I am giving you clear instructions to work with great caution.

“I will not tolerate anyone, or any attempt, that brings a bad name to the government. After the AIB system was newly implemented in the Department, growth has occurred at the expected level. It has been decided to put 574 new licences up for e-auction. Provide the facility to pay the licence renewal amount in two instalments,” he told the officials.

“I have seen reports on how the Department is functioning in neighbouring states. We must strive to reach the target set for the Department. If you work with dignity, the department’s dignity is preserved. If the department’s dignity is preserved, the government’s dignity is enhanced. Display the professionalism that enhances the government’s dignity. Otherwise, strict action becomes unavoidable,” he told the officials.



