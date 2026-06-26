Three Rowdy-Sheeters Externed from Udupi District

Udupi: In a major step to curb criminal activities and rowdyism, the Udupi District Police have externed three rowdy-sheeters from the district for a period of one year. The action has been taken against habitual offenders involved in multiple criminal cases.

Acting on the orders of the Special Executive Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, Udupi District, externment orders were issued on June 24 against Mohammed Danish Madani (23) and Karani Muhsin (44), both from the limits of Kundapur Rural Police Station, and Ilyas (36) from the limits of Shirva Police Station.

Among those externed, Mohammed Danish Madani has eight criminal cases registered against him and is listed as a rowdy-sheeter at Kundapur Rural Police Station. Karani Muhsin has seven criminal cases registered against him and is also listed as a rowdy-sheeter at the same police station. Ilyas, a rowdy-sheeter at Shirva Police Station, has 15 criminal cases registered against him.

According to the police, the three accused are collectively involved in 30 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, stone-pelting at a police station, house burglary, cattle theft, illegal cattle slaughter, and other offences related to rowdyism. Police said the accused continued to engage in criminal activities despite repeated preventive action against them.

As per the externment orders, Mohammed Danish Madani has been externed to the jurisdiction of Shikaripura Town Police Station in Shivamogga district, Karani Muhsin to the jurisdiction of Gandhi Ganj Police Station in Bidar district, and Ilyas to the jurisdiction of Karwar Town Police Station in Uttara Kannada district.

The Udupi Police stated that they have intensified efforts over the past year to curb organised crime and anti-social activities in the district. During this period, three persons have been detained under the PIT NDPS Act, four have been booked under the Goonda Act and lodged in prison, and externment orders have been issued against 14 habitual offenders as part of the district’s ongoing crime prevention measures.