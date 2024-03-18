Graduation Ceremony at Father Muller Campus: A Day of Reflection and Achievements of FMMC, FMCOAHS, FMCOP

Mangaluru: On March 18, 2024, a day of significance dawned upon the Father Muller Campus in Mangalore, as the community gathered for a dual celebration—a solemn Eucharistic Celebration followed by the prestigious Graduation Ceremony.

Dr Aral Alisha Monteiro received the FMCI president’s gold medal as the best outgoing student

The day commenced with the Eucharistic Celebration at 7:30 am in St Joseph Chapel, led by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of FMCI. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI, Ajith B Menezes Administrator FMMC,George Jeevan Sequeira Administrator FMMCH, Sylvester Vincent Lobo Administrator FMHT & FMNCT, and Nelson Dheeraj Pais Asst. Administrator FMMCH, along with the management, faculty, staff, and students, came together in prayerful communion, marking the beginning of a day filled with reverence and gratitude.

Later in the day, the Father Muller Convention Centre became the stage for the Graduation Ceremony, commencing at 3:30 pm. Dr A V S Ramesh Chandra, IFS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Dr Subhash Giri, Director of Lady Hardinge Medical College & Associated Hospitals, New Delhi, was the Guest of Honour.

The ceremony commenced with a grand procession of graduands, faculty, and dignitaries, followed by an Aarathi & Poornakumba Swagatha by students from the Father Muller College of Physiotherapy (FMCOP) to welcome the guests and dignitaries. The invocation was performed by FMCOP students, setting a solemn tone for the event.

In his welcome address, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, expressed his joy and pride in the achievements of the graduating students. He briefed on the bioskeths of the guests and bringing in just the legacy of FMCI.

Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College, College of Allied Health Sciences, and College of Physiotherapy, presented a comprehensive report highlighting the academic and extracurricular accomplishments of the institutions.

Dr AVS Ramesh Chandra in his address as the chief guest emphasized the importance of ethical conduct and service to society in the medical profession. He reminded the graduates of their noble responsibility, urging them to give back to their alma mater and serve the community with dedication and compassion.

Dr Subhash Giri addressing the gathering as the guest of honour, highlighted the significant changes in the medical field and urged the graduates to be humane above all, emphasizing the importance of empathy and humility in their practice.

In his Presidential Address, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha commended the graduates for their hard work and dedication. He emphasized the importance of hope and faith, encouraging the graduates to carry the values instilled in them at Father Muller’s into the world.

Amidst the dignitaries and the eager audience, the graduating students from various programs, including Undergraduate and Postgraduate programs in Allied Health Sciences (AHS), Physiotherapy (BPT), and Medicine (MBBS), stood tall, ready to embark on their professional journeys.

The ceremony was not just a moment of receiving certificates and taking oaths; it was a reflection of the students’ dedication, perseverance, and hard work. Dr Raghunandan Uddihal, representing the graduating class of MBBS 2018, eloquently expressed the challenges they overcame and the gratitude they felt towards their teachers, management, and patients who contributed to their learning experiences.

A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of awards and prizes by the Guest of Honour, recognizing academic excellence and outstanding achievements. Dr. Aral Alisha Monteiro was awarded the FMCI President’s Gold Medal for being the best outgoing student, a testament to her exceptional performance and dedication. Many other silver medals installed were presented too like Best Dissertation, best Medicine PG, and Best Student in Allied Health.

As the ceremony progressed, the Bishop of Mangalore honoured the guests, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the field of education and healthcare. Dr Hilda D’Souza, Principal of FMCOAHS, extended a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all who made the event possible.

As the day concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Hilda D’Souza, Principal of FMCOAHS, the graduates embarked on a new journey, carrying with them the values of service, excellence, and compassion instilled in them at Father Muller. The day’s events served as a reminder of the profound impact education and faith can have in shaping individuals and communities, inspiring all present to strive for a better tomorrow.

The Graduation Ceremony 2024 at Father Muller Medical College was not just a celebration of academic achievements but a tribute to the values of compassion, dedication, and service that define the institution. As these graduates step into the world, they carry with them the legacy of Father Muller, poised to make a positive impact in the field of healthcare.

The Institutional Anthem was played after the degree presentation and the National anthem was sung as the recessional.