Gram Panchayat Vice-President Accused of Indecent Exposure in Vittal

Vittal: Padmanabha Sapalya, the Vice-President of Idkidu Gram Panchayat in Koppa village, is facing accusations of indecent behaviour after allegedly exposing himself to a woman working in her garden. A formal complaint has been filed with the Vittal Police Station, leading to the registration of a case under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, she was tending to her garden when she noticed activity on the path leading to her residence. Upon investigation, she reportedly recorded a video of Mr. Sapalya, at which point he allegedly exposed his private parts and acted indecently.

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the accused as Padmanabha Sapalya, who holds the position of Vice-President within the Idkidu Gram Panchayat.

The Vittal Police Station is currently investigating the allegations. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. This incident has sparked considerable concern within the local community and is likely to have significant repercussions for Mr. Sapalya’s position in the Gram Panchayat.