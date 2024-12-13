Grand Christmas Musical Drama by Team Korea: CHRISTMAS CHRISTHOTSAVA-2024 Set to Enchant Udupi on December 14

Udupi: The joyous season of Christmas is upon us, bringing celebration, unity, and love. Udupi District is all set to welcome this festive spirit with Christmas Christhotsava-2024, a magnificent Christmas Musical Drama presented by the combined efforts of the United Christian Forum of Udupi, Lombard Memorial Hospital, Karnataka Youth Association, and the Karavali Christian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCCI) said Dr Susheel Jatthanna Convener of organising committee.

He was speaking in a press meeting at Press Club on December 13, This first-of-its-kind event will unfold on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at the Christian P.U. College Grounds, Udupi, promising a dazzling cultural and spiritual experience.

Derived from the Italian and Latin word “Cantata,” this musical drama brings the story of Jesus Christ’s birth to life through an evocative blend of music, drama, and visual artistry. We, the organizers, have christened it as CHRISTMAS CHRISTHOTSAVA-2024, a unique and soul-stirring adaptation.

The evening’s centerpiece will be a 60-member local and Korean troupe delivering a 60-minute musical drama. Their performance features Kannada pre-recorded songs and music, offering an experience akin to a sound and light extravaganza.

The Team’s Prestigious History

Since debuting in India in 2014, the Christmas Cantata has:

Performed for over 30 lakh people.

Staged at 1,700 venues, covering 6 lakh kilometers across India.

Garnered international acclaim with shows in Korea, the USA, and beyond.

The team also performs the renowned Easter Cantata, which has captivated 25 lakh viewers across 1,500 venues worldwide.

Program Schedule:

Cultural Performances:

Classical and semi-classical dances.

Christmas carols by students, themed on nature, peace, and harmony.

Messages of Blessing by:

Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese.

Rt. Rev. Hemachandra Kumar, Bishop of CSI, Karnataka Southern Diocese.

Rev. Simon Abraham, Principal, Karnataka Institute of Theology, Bengaluru.

Main Event: The Christmas Musical Drama by the Korean Ensemble begins at 7:00 PM.

Expected Audience: Over 5,000 people from all Christian denominations across Udupi.

A Message of Peace and Love

The Christmas Christhotsava-2024 is more than a celebration; it is a symbol of unity, harmony, and the enduring message of peace and love that Jesus Christ brought to the world. We warmly invite you to join this memorable celebration of music, art, and faith.

Fr. Denis D’Sa PRO Udupi Diocese, Br. PrashanthJathanna, Vice President, United Christian Forum, Fr Mathai Vicar St Mary’s Syrian Orthodox Cathedral Brahmavar, Fr Charles Menezes Parish priest Mother of Sorrows Church Udupi, Rev. Ivan D Soans, Area Chairman, CSI KSD. Udupi District, Pastor KV Paul, Vice president. Udupi District Full Gospel Pastors Fellowship, Fr Leo D’Souza, Diocesan Director for Commission for Ecumenism, Ebenezer Christopher Karkada, Secretary. UBM District Church Board and Trust Association of SK and Coorg, Pastor Manju Gidhi, Convener, and others were present at the press conference.



