Green corridor helps transport brain-dead woman’s organs from Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar/Ahmedabad: A green corridor created by police authorities enabled the organs of a 24-year-old brain-dead woman from Gandhinagar to be transported to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in time for transplantation, following her family’s decision to donate her organs after her death, officials said on Friday.

Kajal Rathod, who had been undergoing treatment at GMERS General Hospital in Gandhinagar, was declared brain dead by doctors on Thursday.

Despite their grief, her family gave written consent for organ donation, allowing several of her vital organs to be retrieved for patients awaiting transplants.

Hospital authorities said Kajal’s kidneys, pancreas and liver were identified for donation as they could provide a new lease of life to patients in need.

Given the narrow time window available for organ transplantation, the GMERS hospital administration approached the Gandhinagar district police and requested a green corridor to ensure the organs could be transported swiftly to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

An ambulance carrying the organs was then dispatched. On the instructions of senior officials, police stations situated along the route in both Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad were immediately alerted.

Officers from the two city police forces coordinated traffic management measures across the route, keeping it clear to allow uninterrupted movement of the ambulance.

As a result, the ambulance reached Ahmedabad Civil Hospital within the stipulated time, allowing the organs to be delivered to the operation theatre for further transplantation procedures.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi expressed sorrow over Kajal’s death and extended his condolences to her family.

Expressing grief over what he described as her untimely demise, Sanghavi said he conveyed his “heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family”.

He also paid tribute to the family’s decision to donate her organs, stating that “despite facing an extremely difficult situation, they had shown humanity and taken a noble and courageous decision in the interest of society”.

Sanghavi further congratulated the medical staff involved in the organ donation and retrieval process as well as the officers and personnel of the Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad police force who coordinated the transportation operation.

He commended the hospital and police teams for ensuring that the organs were transported safely and on time through “exceptional coordination” and the successful creation of the green corridor.

Officials said the operation showcased the importance of close cooperation between healthcare institutions and law enforcement agencies in facilitating time-sensitive organ transplants, while the family’s decision to donate organs created an opportunity for several patients to receive life-saving treatment.