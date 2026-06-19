J&K govt steps in with Rs 175 crore package to revive SEHAT scheme

Srinagar: After private hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir decided to exit the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT scheme, the J&K government on Friday stepped in to revive the scheme with a Rs 175 crore package and assurance of early clearance of pending bills of various hospitals under this national flagship scheme.

J&K is the only UT in the country where every household is entitled to this healthcare scheme irrespective of the income criteria.

Officials said that in a significant development for beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat-PM-JAY SEHAT Scheme in Jammu and Kashmir, private hospitals and dialysis centres have temporarily withdrawn their proposed decision to exit the scheme after the government approved the release of Rs 175 crore towards settlement of long-pending reimbursement claims.

Officials said the Health and Medical Education Department has sanctioned Rs 175 crore to clear outstanding payments owed to empanelled private healthcare institutions.

The funds are expected to be routed through the State Health Agency (SHA), following which the reimbursement process will commence. Officials said the transfer and distribution of funds may take a few days to be completed.

The move comes against the backdrop of growing uncertainty surrounding the future of the SEHAT scheme after the Jammu and Kashmir Private Hospitals and Dialysis Centres Association (JKPHDA) had announced plans to withdraw from the programme from July 1, citing severe financial stress caused by delayed claim settlements.

During discussions with senior officials of the State Health Agency, representatives of private healthcare institutions were assured that the sanctioned amount would be released without delay.

Following the assurance, the association agreed to defer its proposed de-empanelment and continue providing healthcare services under the scheme for the time being.

Despite the breakthrough, hospital authorities reiterated that prompt clearance of dues remains essential for sustaining quality healthcare delivery. They emphasised that pending payments, particularly those accumulated over the past three months, should be released at the earliest to ensure smooth functioning of hospitals and dialysis centres across the union territory.

Private healthcare providers had earlier expressed concern that prolonged reimbursement delays were adversely impacting operations and affecting critical services, including dialysis, oncology care, intensive care treatment, cardiac procedures and emergency medical services.

According to the association, outstanding liabilities had exceeded Rs 250 crore, prompting the warning of withdrawal from the scheme.

The government’s decision to release funds is being seen as a major step towards safeguarding the continuity of healthcare services under the SEHAT initiative, which offers cashless medical treatment to millions of residents across Jammu and Kashmir.

Healthcare stakeholders have welcomed the development and expressed optimism that the financial support will strengthen confidence among empanelled hospitals, ensure uninterrupted patient care and pave the way for a long-term resolution of reimbursement-related concerns.