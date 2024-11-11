Guarantees won’t stop, farmers will not be evicted: Siddaramaiah ahead of K’taka bypolls

Channapatna: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared on the last day of public campaigning ahead of the bypolls that the state government won’t stop any of the guarantees and emphasised that farmers won’t be evicted from their agricultural lands for the benefit of the Waqf board.

Speaking at a large public rally in Doddamallur, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah further declared, “Just as surely as the sun rises in the east, the Congress candidate C.P. Yogeshwara will win in Channapatna.”

Commenting on Gowda’s comments that after by-elections, the government will end all guarantees, Siddaramaiah clarified: “Deve Gowda, I will make it very clear, none of the promises including the guarantees will end. Once Siddaramaiah promises something, it will not be withdrawn, no matter what. Our government will not stop any of the guarantees.”

He added that regarding Waqf also the BJP is spreading lies. “We have made an official announcement that under any circumstances, no farmer will be vacated from his land,” Siddaramaiah clarified.

Launching heavy attacks on former PM H.D. Deve Gowda on the last day of public campaigning in the Channapatna constituency, he stated that Gowda’s feudalism would only burn him. “It can’t harm us,” he maintained.

Siddaramaiah said that Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the NDA candidate, lost in both the Mandya Lok Sabha and Ramanagara Assembly elections, and now they have brought him to contest in Channapatna.

“During the Lok Sabha elections, Yogeshwara worked hard for the victory of BJP candidate C.N. Manjunath, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s brother-in-law and Deve Gowda’s son-in-law. Back then, Kumaraswamy promised to support Yogeshwara in the assembly election, but when the time came, he abandoned him,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also accused Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy of hindering the growth of leaders from the Vokkaliga community.

“They won’t allow any strong Vokkaliga leader to emerge. They’ve previously finished off leaders like late Y.K. Ramayya, Nage Gowda, Bachche Gowda, Varade Gowda, Puttanna hailing from Vokkaliga community,” he stated.

“Now, they’re even trying to end the careers of Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar and his brother D.K. Suresh, but this won’t succeed. I have warned JD (S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda as well that it’s best to quit the JD (S) party before they destroy you too,” Siddaramaiah claimed.

“Deve Gowda once called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the greatest liar, even saying he would leave the country if Narendra Modi became PM again. Now he praises Narendra Modi,” said Siddaramaiah.



