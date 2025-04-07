Guest teacher rapes minor student in Kalaburagi, arrested

Guest teacher rapes minor student in Karnataka, arrested

Kalaburagi: A shocking incident of a guest teacher at a primary school raping a minor student came to light in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka on Monday.

The incident was reported from the Madana Hipparaga police station in the Aland taluk of the district.

According to the police, the teacher, who was appointed as a guest faculty at the village primary school, sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl studying there. The accused teacher allegedly barged into the girl’s house when she was alone to commit the crime.

Following a complaint, the police have registered a case under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and arrested the accused.

The accused had been working at the school for two years. The victim was a Class 8 student.

The victim’s mother had left her alone at their residence to study for examinations and had gone to her parents’ place with her other children to celebrate the Ugadi festival.

The accused teacher allegedly committed the crime after learning that her father was also out of the village for work and that she was alone at home.

The accused reportedly followed her home as she returned from school, went inside, claimed to be in love with her, and then committed the crime.

The incident occurred on March 28, and the girl fell sick afterward. She was taken to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi city. After learning about the sexual assault on her, her father filed a complaint with the police. Further investigation is underway. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

On November 27, 2024, the School Education and Literacy Department had suspended a male teacher working with a government school in the outskirts of Bengaluru following his arrest under the Pocso Act.

The accused was arrested following complaints from the parents of six girl students for sexual harassment of their children.



