Gujarat: Ayurveda doctors to get OPD software at ‘Vande Ayucon 2025’, improve efficiency at work

Ahmedabad: The fourth edition of ‘Vande Ayucon 2025’, a conference on Ayurvedic system of medicine, is set to be held on Sunday in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad where renowned Ayurvedic doctors of the state will be felicitated.

An Out Patient Department (OPD) software will be made available to all Ayurvedic doctors in the AYUCON organised by the Gujarat Ayurvedic and Unani Medical System Board.

Apart from this, guidance will also be provided to Ayurvedic doctors joining this programme.

With the help of OPD software, doctors will be able to practice more effectively.

On this occasion, important steps like giving importance to digitalisation in the field of Ayurveda will be discussed, which is playing an important role in the modernisation and development.

As many as 27,000 Ayurvedic doctors of the state will indirectly join the programme, while 500 leading Ayurvedic doctors will be present during the conference.

A lecture session will also be organised by eminent Ayurvedic doctors of the country in the programme, which will inspire the doctors to innovate and advance in their medical practice.

According to the Gujarat Ayurvedic and Unani Medical System Board, many revolutionary changes have taken place in the field of Ayurveda since Narendra Modi took charge as Prime Minister of the country.

People’s faith in Ayurveda has increased and many steps have been taken to revive this sector.

In particular, Jamnagar in Gujarat has been established as the main centre of Ayurveda and there has also been significant progress in the manufacture of Ayurvedic medicines.

Gujarat Ayurvedic and Unani Medical System Board Chairman, Sanjay Jivrajani, said that between 2014 and 2025, there have been many changes in the field of Ayurveda in the state.

“Our effort is to connect Ayurveda with the society. Earlier there used to be only nine Ayurvedic colleges in Gujarat, whereas now there are 42 Ayurvedic colleges from where very good Ayurveda doctors have passed out. It is good that they come up with their new ideas.”

He said that while only 300 Ayurvedic doctors were trained in Gujarat in the year 2014, now around 3,000 Ayurvedic doctors are being trained every year.

The attitude of the society towards Ayurveda has changed and people are now showing interest in it. The recognition of Ayurveda has now reached the global level, Jivrajani added.

This event will not only showcase the steps towards the digital age in the field of Ayurvedic medicine but will also provide a platform for Ayurvedic doctors where they can exchange their experiences and knowledge, he said.