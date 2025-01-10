Gurugram: 22-year-old man injured during fight dies in hospital

Gurugram: A 22-year-old man succumbed to injuries after he was stabbed by another man over a fight on the intervening night of January 4 and 5 here, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ashish, a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan, who died on Thursday during treatment.

According to the police, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they received information regarding two persons, Ashish, Deepak and Sachin, being admitted to the hospital after being injured over a minor scuffle.

On receiving the information, the police team reached the hospital, where the doctor declared the injured Ashish unfit to give a statement, and Sachin was discharged.

Sachin told the police that he works in a company in Manesar and he, along with Ashish and other friends, had taken two rooms on rent in the Prem Nagar area of Gurugram on December 31.

When they returned to the room on the night of January 4 at around 8:15 p.m., Deepak, a resident of Uttarakhand, was abusing and fighting with Ashish.

Sachin intervened in the matter and separated Ashish and Deepak preventing them from further fighting.

Later, while Ashish and Sachin were talking at the gate when Deepak came abusing and stabbed Ashish in the face with a knife.

“When Sachin took injured Ashish inside the room, Deepak stabbed him on his back, due to which he also got injured. After this Deepak ran away from the spot. Based on Sachin’s complaint, a case was filed at the Sector-14 police station,” Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police spokesperson, said.

On Thursday, Ashish died during treatment upon which the section related to murder was added to the case, police said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the complainant Sachin, Ashish and their other companions had been living in rented accommodation in Gurugram’s Prem Nagar area since December 31.

The accused was also living there in a separate room.

In the investigation so far, it has been found that the accused committed the crime in an altercation over telling the landlord about drinking alcohol.

“Accused Deepak is still undergoing treatment in the hospital. After being discharged from the hospital, he will be arrested in the case as per the rules,” the police official added.