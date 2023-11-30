H E Tahir Salim Al Amri Inaugurates ACFE Annual Anti-Fraud Conference, Felicitates CA N Ramananda Prabhu

Muscat: His Excellency Tahir Salim Al Amri, Executive President of Central Bank of Oman at Oman Sherat inaugurated the ACFE Annual Anti-Fraud Conference which is being hosted by the Oman Chapter of ACFE under the patronage of the College of Banking and Financial Studies (CBFS) and attendees from the State Audit Institution, Royal Oman Police, Capital Market Authority, Central Bank of Oman, Public Authority for Consumer Protection.

More than 200 anti-fraud leaders and experts from various sectors in the country participated in the conference to discuss the latest trends and tools used in the fields of fraud detection and prevention.

His Excellency Tahir Salim Al Amri addressed the forum during which he welcomed the participants and applauded all Board members of ACFE for hosting this Anti-Fraud Forum-2023 in Oman and for their role in executing sustainable initiatives in secure business environments in the Sultanate of Oman and across the Global Business resilience in the fast-changing business dynamics.

During the conference after the inauguration, CA N Ramananda Prabhu was felicitated by H E Tahir Salim Al Amri, during the ACFE Oman Chapter’s Annual International Anti-Fraud Forum 2023, recently held at Muscat, Sultanate of Oman.

CA Ramananda Prabhu expressed his gratitude to the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said and His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said for the benevolence and peace and prosperity and friendly people of Oman, people of India and all government officials and all who had contributed directly or indirectly in achieving and contributing in his life journey.

Praveenchandra Shetty, President, Government First Grade College Alumni Association (R). Byndoor congratulated Ramananda Prabhu and said that this is a proud and joyous moment for all of us and all the student fraternity at GFGC, Byndoor. As CA Prabhu has received international recognition and honour, for his voluntary services in Oman.

CA Prabhu hails from an ordinary agriculture family from Prabhukeri, Naikanakatte, he did his schooling and up to college in the government institutions achieving this laurel demonstrates the firing desire, hard work, dedication and determination which will keep him ahead irrespective of all other factors in life. He is a role model for the young generation and for all Byndoorians, who have made a difference and achieved extraordinary things in their professional careers and empower the youth of rural India. We look forward towards the continuous contributions of CA Prabhu and his deeds should be followed by our youths and future generations, strengthen the aspirations of the people of Byndoor and bring new international dimensions to Samruddh Byndoor vision of our MLA Shri Gururaj Gantihole, Byndoor.

Ramesh Bhat, working in AGS office Bangalore, advisor of Government first grade college Byndoor Alumni Association said while congratulating CA Prabhu, on achieving a new milestone in the field of Finance and Anti-Fruad Specialization award, we all are happy and he had created the International Recognition and new history in “Samruddh Byndoor” first-grade college / Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, for his voluntary and social service, dynamic leadership, thinker, advisor and mentor for young generations youths whose aspirations career prospectus for the capacity building and support continuous growth and development to accounting, audit and anti-fraud profession in Oman and across the globe. I urge all of us to learn and implement and upskill our knowledge, be independent and achievers in all walks of life”

Dr Nagaraja Shetty, Principal, Government First Grade College while congratulating CA Prabhu said, “We are all proud of your achievement, on receipt of this International Recognition and honour, you have demonstrated value human beings, add value to life, share good value and live good values. We wish you many more accolades in future. Your achievements are motivation to us and all our students at Byndoor College, and you will be a guiding force and set the highest bar for our students to achieve. I am sure our students will reach your heights and follow your good deeds in the coming days, we will celebrate this joyous moment in the college when you come to India shortly and we look forward to your continued patronage of our college”.

Mr Khalil Ibrahim, President of Gulf Kannadigara Okkoota, Dubai, congratulated CA Prabhu on receiving this International honour in Muscat, Oman and said, We are proud of CA Prabhu’s recognition and it is proud feelings for all Gulf Kannadigas in the Middle East. CA Prabhu has demonstrated in action the rhythm of life giving back to the community and his voluntary services in Oman and India”.

CA N Ramananda Prabhu, son of Late N Pundalika Prabhu, hails from a farmer’s family, Prabhu Keri, Naikanakatte, Byndoor Tq, he did his schooling at Government Higher Primary School Naikanakatte and did his high school at Khambadakone, Pre-University at Government Pre-University College, Uppunda, his graduation B Com from Government First Grade College byndoor in the year 1990. He then moved to Bangalore to do his Chartered Accountancy course and he widely worked in all metros in India and has done assignments across the Gulf countries and is currently practicing his CA profession in the Sultanate of Oman.

He has been actively involved in various social services and has been continuously supporting educational institutions in which he has studied. He is a philanthropist and currently serving as a technical advisor on the Omani CA Association, Oman Anti-Fraud Association Board member and also on the panel of Oman India Investment Forum advising the Indian business community to go global.