Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s sister treated in Israeli hospital



Tel Aviv: The sister of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ political wing, was recently treated in an Israeli hospital where she gave birth to a premature baby.

According to Hebrew media, Haniyeh’s sister was hospitalised and treated at the Soroka Medical Centre in Tel Sheva where she gave birth to the premature baby.

The Hamas leader, according to Israeli Defense Ministry sources, has two brothers and eight sisters. Haniyeh’s sister’s family belongs to the Bedouin Muslim community and they live in Tel Sheva.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Internal Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that the relatives of Haniyeh have to be deported from Israel.