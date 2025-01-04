Hamas says indirect talks with Israel resumes in Qatari capital

Gaza: Hamas confirmed that indirect negotiations with Israel have resumed in Doha, Qatar, with the goal of achieving a complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“The indirect negotiations resume today, in Doha, the capital of Qatar. The movement reaffirms its seriousness and optimism, as it always does, and continues to work toward an agreement that will fulfill the aspirations and goals of our people,” Hamas stated in a release.

The statement added that the latest round of talks is expected to focus on achieving a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, securing the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and facilitating the safe and prompt return of displaced Palestinians to their homes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel said on Thursday it had sent a delegation to Doha for ceasefire talks.

Earlier Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed in a statement that “a delegation of professional officials from the Mossad, Shin Bet, and the IDF (Israel Defense Forces)” will travel to Doha to continue the negotiations.

Earlier this week, the Israeli state-owned Kan TV reported that Hamas had proposed a one-week ceasefire, during which it would locate the whereabouts of hostages still held in Gaza and provide a list of those who could be released. Israel has not officially commented on the proposal.

The talks, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, have been ongoing for more than a year.

Earlier on Wednesday Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning stating that Israel would intensify its military operations in Gaza if Hamas does not agree to a deal for the release of hostages “soon.”

Israel and Hamas have been engaged in a deadly conflict since October 7, 2023, after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people. Israel responded with a large-scale air and ground assault on the besieged Gaza Strip, resulting in more than 45,500 Palestinian deaths so far.