Hamas to release three Israeli hostages today in exchange for Palestinian prisoners

Gaza: Hamas has confirmed that three Israeli hostages will be released on Saturday, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

According to Hamas’ military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, the three hostages are Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, a 29-year-old c-Russian civilian; Sagui Dekel-Chen, a 36-year-old Israeli-American civilian; and Yair Horn, a 46-year-old Israeli.

Israel has confirmed receipt of the list of hostages to be freed from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip. The list was delivered through Qatari and Egyptian mediators. Initially, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the list was “acceptable by Israel,” but a spokesman later clarified that the statement was purely factual, and Israel’s position on the matter remained neutral.

“This is a purely factual description and does not reflect any Israeli position on the matter,” the spokesman clarified.

In exchange, Israel will release 369 Palestinian prisoners today, including 333 who will be sent back to Gaza. Ten others will be returned to their homes in the West Bank, and one will be released in East Jerusalem.

Additionally, 25 prisoners who are serving life sentences will either be deported to Gaza or sent abroad via Egypt.

This exchange is part of ongoing efforts to ease tensions and maintain the ceasefire, though the future of the broader peace process remains uncertain.

This will mark the sixth batch of prisoner-for-hostage exchanges between Israel and Hamas under the ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19.

The anticipated release comes amid heightened tensions after US President Donald Trump warned that if “all of the hostages” in Gaza were not freed by Saturday at noon, the truce would be canceled, and he would “let hell break out.” Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz echoed the warning, saying Israel would resume its onslaught on Gaza.