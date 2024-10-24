Hanze University Researchers hold International Workshop at Dept of Public Health, Yenepoya

Mangaluru: Department of Public Health, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) in collaboration with Edward and Cynthia Institute of Public Health (ECIPH) organized an international workshop on Creating a broad-based alliance for complex healthcare Issues. The resource persons for the workshop were Prof. Dr. Anu Manickam, Associate Professor and Amanda Hoffman, Researcher, Marion Os Centre of Entrepreneurship and the International Business School, Hanze University of Applied Sciences, The Netherlands.

Dr Edmond Fernandes, Chief Coordinator, Department of Public Health, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) addressed the gathering with the welcome remarks, introduced the guests and highlighted the importance of lateral thinking beyond academic degrees in an increasingly complex world. He spoke on how people with various backgrounds and egos must converge in being more resourceful for a shared planet.

Dr. Sunita Saldanha, Dean, Yenepoya School of Allied Health Sciences thanked the resource persons and also highlighted how this workshop had potential to stimulate thinking and also build on various models of healthcare and support greater cooperation.

Prof Manickam talked about the Dutch Health Systems, initiatives at Hanze University of Applied Sciences, challenges on ageing in The Netherlands and solutions as well, after which hands on workshop on various complex health problems were dwelled into. She highlighted the role of feedback loops in resolving problems, and walked the delegates through various adaptive solutions enabling them to visualize health problems and design solutions around it. Amanda Hoffman supported the facilitation of the workshop. Dr. S Robin, Program Lead, Edward & Cynthia Institute of Public Health, Mr. Amrut R H, Asst Professor & Program Coordinator, Dept of Public Health were present.



