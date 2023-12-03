‘Har Har Modi Ghar Ghar Modi’ not just a slogan but reality: Nityanand Rai

Patna: MoS Home Nityanand Rai on Sunday said that “Har Har Modi Ghar Ghar Modi” is not just a slogan but it is a reality in the country which has been proven after the victory in three states.

“The way BJP won the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and vote percentage improved in Telangana we can say only “Modi Naam Kewalam”. Only due to the name of Modi, BJP has achieved victory in these states.

“The name and work of Modi reached to every doorstep. Har Har Modi Ghar Ghar Modi is not just slogan but it is a reality. People of the country have faith in him. Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai,” Rai said.

He said that under his Modi, the country is becoming self dependent while poverty and corruption are also being wiped out of the country.

“The credit also goes to Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Nadda who implemented the policies and strategies of PM Modi on ground,” Rai said.

While attacking INDIA, Nityanand Rai said that the leadership of “Ghamandiya alliance” reflects corruption and appeasement.

“They have always made false promises and rumours in the elections. People have now understood that the Congress-led alliance is cheating people. They have only faith in the face of PM Narendra Modi,” he said.