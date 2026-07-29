Hate Speech Case: Udupi Police Serve Notice to MLA Yashpal Suvarna

Udupi: A day after a hate speech case was registered against Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, the Udupi Town Police served him a notice at his residence. The MLA accepted the notice on Wednesday, July 29.

Earlier, reports had suggested that police would visit Suvarna’s office near the Taluk Office to serve the notice. Anticipating their arrival, BJP workers gathered at the office and accorded the MLA a grand welcome.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by the District Congress, alleging that Suvarna made derogatory remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and referred to the Babri Masjid while addressing a protest organised by the Udupi District BJP. Based on the complaint, the Udupi Town Police registered an FIR against the MLA under various provisions, including those related to hate speech.

As news spread that police were likely to visit the MLA’s office, hundreds of BJP workers assembled there in a show of solidarity. Several BJP leaders, including Mangaluru North MLA Dr. Bharath Shetty, were also present in support of Suvarna.

However, instead of visiting the MLA’s office, the police went to his residence and served the notice there.

Speaking to the media, Suvarna said the police were only performing their duty and that he was prepared to accept any notice issued to him.

“I have not indulged in any anti-national activity, dacoity, or rioting. I spoke only in response to the insults directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I stand by my statement and am proud of what I said. While the entire world respects Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making derogatory remarks against him is unacceptable,” he said.

The MLA alleged that the Delhi protest had gone beyond the issue of the alleged NEET question paper leak and claimed that many participants had criminal backgrounds. He challenged the Congress to verify the backgrounds of those whom he alleged were involved in anti-national activities.

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi frequently remained abroad and accused the Congress of behaving irresponsibly during the Delhi protests. Referring to the use of the word “idiot” in Parliament, he said such conduct did not uphold the dignity of the Congress party, and urged it to discipline its own leaders before criticising others.

Criticising the Karnataka government, Suvarna alleged that the Udupi district was not receiving adequate funds for education. He claimed that school buildings were leaking, eggs were no longer being supplied to Anganwadi centres, and the coastal region was being discriminated against in the allocation of government funds.

He said it was natural for a complaint to be filed against him while the Congress was in power in the state, but added that the public support he received once again demonstrated the BJP’s strength in the Udupi district.

“I will never compromise on my ideology. The BJP Yuva Morcha had earlier lodged a complaint regarding the protest in Manipal, but no action was taken. Governments are not permanent, and officials must discharge their duties impartially without yielding to political pressure. They should not function out of fear of Congress leaders,” he said.

Suvarna also alleged that police personnel were insulted during the protests and claimed that political pressure had left the police unable to function independently.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru North MLA Dr. Bharath Shetty alleged that BJP legislators representing the party’s strongholds were being deliberately targeted through criminal cases in an attempt to demoralise party workers.

He claimed that since the Congress government assumed office, cases had been registered against several BJP MLAs from Dakshina Kannada district and that the case against Yashpal Suvarna was a continuation of the same pattern.

“Cases are being filed to weaken the morale of BJP workers. A case was recently registered against BJP leader C.T. Ravi as well. But we are not afraid of such cases,” Bharath Shetty said.

The MLA also alleged that Minister Priyank Kharge himself was facing several cases and claimed that, if examined properly, he should be placed under a rowdy sheet. He further accused Kharge of supporting individuals associated with Umar Khalid.

He also alleged that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president had stated that Pakistan was “not an enemy nation” and claimed that such remarks reflected the mindset of the Congress.

Criticising Priyank Kharge, Bharath Shetty said the minister spoke about the RSS every morning and expressed disappointment over the functioning of the police.

“There are many good officers in the police department. However, the government is misusing the police by exerting pressure on them. It pains me to say this, but cases are being registered under political pressure. Congress legislators make all kinds of statements, yet no cases are filed against them,” he alleged.

He added that the BJP would challenge the matter through legal means and continue to raise the issue both inside and outside the Legislature.

The report has been edited for grammar, clarity, readability, and a neutral news style while preserving the statements as allegations and attributed quotations.