Rahul Gandhi demands HM Shah’s ‘removal’, SC-monitored probe over student protest crackdown

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday intensified his attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police excesses against students during the July 20 protest march to Parliament.

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove HM Shah from office and order a Supreme Court-monitored independent investigation into the incident.

Gandhi alleged that the Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), both functioning under the Union Home Ministry, used excessive force against protesters, including pellet guns and lathis. He claimed the HM was directly responsible for the crackdown.

According to Rahul, there were only two possibilities: either the Home Minister ordered the action or was unaware of it. “If he ordered it, he is culpable. If he did not know, then he is incompetent. In either case, he has to go,” Gandhi said.

Referring to the alleged police brutality during demonstrations at Jantar Mantar on July 20, Gandhi said the students, who were peacefully asking questions to the government, were brutalised and shot with pellet guns.

Rahul Gandhi said he had written to Amit Shah on July 25 seeking clarification on whether the use of pellet guns had been authorised but had received no response.

The Congress MP also accused the government of suppressing dissent. In this context, Gandhi said he was prevented from speaking in the Lok Sabha and was asked to apologise for his remarks against Shah. “I will never apologise to the BJP-RSS,” he asserted, maintaining that it was his duty to raise issues concerning students.

He promised justice for those allegedly assaulted during the protest. Gandhi said the Opposition had collected photographic and video evidence identifying police personnel involved in the crackdown. He also questioned the role of individuals in plain clothes seen during the operation.