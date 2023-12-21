Haveri cop sentenced to 7-yr prison term for submitting fake caste certificate



Haveri: The First Additional District and Sessions Court in Haveri district has sentenced police constable Somashekar Bheemappa Kumkumagara to seven years of imprisonment for submitting a fake caste certificate.

Kumkumagara, attached to the City Armed Reserve (CAR), resided in the Bhogavi village near Hirekerur town.

Originally belonging to the Kumkumagara caste in the Balija community, he falsely claimed to be from the Channadasara community. To secure a certificate designating him as a member of the Scheduled Caste, Kumkumagara forged educational certificates and other documents, which he submitted to the Tehsildar in Hirekerur.

Hanumantappa Talawar, a school headmaster at the Bhogavi government primary school, assisted him in this fraudulent activity.

The convict had successfully secured a position in CAR Dakshina Kannada district, an investigation conducted by the District Commissioner and a special committee verified the charges against him.

A case was subsequently registered at the Hirekerur police station based on their findings. J

udge G. L. Lakshminarayana issued the verdict on Wednesday, sentencing the accused to seven years in prison and imposing a fine of Rs 30,000. Public prosecutor Saroja G. Koodalagimatha presented the prosecution’s arguments.



