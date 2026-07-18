‘He is at forefront of strengthening key infrastructure’: PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, praising his efforts in strengthening key infrastructure and promoting technology and innovation to support the vision of a developed India.

In a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said, “Birthday wishes to Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji. He is at the forefront of strengthening key infrastructure that will go a long way in building a Viksit Bharat. Equally noteworthy are his efforts to boost futuristic sectors relating to the world of tech and innovation. Praying for his long life and good health.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted Ashwini Vaishnaw on his birthday and highlighted his contribution towards modernising the Indian Railways and accelerating the information technology sector.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, “Warm birthday greetings to my Cabinet colleague @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji. Your tireless efforts to modernise railways and accelerating IT sector are advancing Modi Ji’s vision of seamless transport and digital India. May god bless you with a long and healthy life.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended his wishes to his Cabinet colleague. In a message on X, he said, “To my colleague in the Union Cabinet, Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji, heartfelt birthday wishes. I pray to God for your excellent health, long life, and a blessed life.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, also conveyed his greetings to the Union Minister, praising his role in the development of railways, telecommunications and information technology.

In a post on X, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the energetic and popular politician, the Honourable Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji.

“Under your leadership, India is continuously achieving new heights in the fields of railways, telecommunications, and information technology. I pray to Lord Jagannath for your excellent health and a long and illustrious life.”

Ashwini Vaishnaw was born on July 18, 1970. He is former IAS officer and entrepreneur, currently serving as the Union Minister of Railways, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology since 2024.

A member of the Rajya Sabha from Odisha representing the Bharatiya Janata Party since 2019, Vaishnaw has previously held the portfolios of Railways and Information and Broadcasting. He has played a key role in initiatives related to railway modernisation, digital infrastructure, telecommunications and technology development.