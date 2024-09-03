Heartbreak track ‘Churaaiyaan’ from Ananya Panday’s debut series ‘Call Me Bae’ out

Mumbai: The makers of Ananya Panday-starrer debut series ‘Call Me Bae’ on Tuesday released a new track titled ‘Churaaiyaan’, which is a heart-wrenching melody, capturing the intense emotions of a lover on the brink of heartbreak.

Infused with emotional depth and vulnerability, this pop fusion track sets the stage for the series’ exploration of love, loss, and the journey to find oneself. Composed by Abhijeet Srivastava, with lyrics penned by Shayra Apoorva and additional lyrics by Mudit Chaturvedi, the track is brought to life by the powerful vocals of Suvarna Tiwari and Mudit Chaturvedi, arranged and produced by Dronark.

Talking about the song, Ananya shared: ” ‘Churaaiyaan’ is one of the tracks that hits you right in the feels that truly resonates with the emotional rollercoaster my character experiences in ‘Call Me Bae’.”

“Personally, the track struck a chord from the moment I heard it. The way the song captures both despair and hope of love is something I think everyone can relate to,” she added.

It perfectly encapsulates the heartbreak experienced by Ananya’s character – Bella, as she watches her marriage crumble before her eyes. Taking an emotional plunge, the track delves deep into the torment of seeing a once-bright love begin to fade, yet clinging to the desperate hope of rekindling that flame.

The accompanying music video portrays Bae’s emotional journey, following her through empty streets as she reflects on a love that once filled her life with joy but now leaves her feeling alone. Flashbacks to happier times with her husband starkly contrast her present pain, where each scene draws the viewers into her struggles and makes them feel every moment of her heartache.

Composer Abhijeet said: “Creating ‘Churaaiyaan’ was about channeling raw emotions into music. It is a blend of pain and passion, and I am thrilled to share it with the audience. Working with such a talented music team and Ananya’s emotions on screen made it possible to bring the depth to life.”

“We wanted the listeners to experience the pain, every moment of longing, and the sliver of hope that keeps love alive, no matter the distance and I hope they will connect to the track as much as we’ve enjoyed making it,” he added.

Singer Suvarna shared: “Singing ‘Churaaiyaan’ was an emotional experience. The depth of the lyrics and the emotion in the composition drew me in completely, making you feel every bit and connecting you to the character and the storyline. It’s a track that will surely touch your heart.”

Singer Mudit commented: “There’s something incredibly raw and real about ‘Churaaiyaan’ that delicately balances between heartbreak and hope. It’s a reminder that even in heartbreak, there’s beauty in the memories and a glimmer of hope for what’s to come. It’s a song that many will connect with on a deep, personal level. I hope everyone experiences the emotion with a hope for tomorrow.”

‘Call Me Bae’ is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. The series is created by Ishita Moitra, and directed by Collin D’Cunha,

It revolves around the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

The eight-part series stars Ananya in the lead role, and features an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

The series will premiere on Prime Video on September 6.