Heavy rain likely in five Tamil Nadu districts today; thunderstorms forecast

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in five districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, as a cyclonic circulation persists over parts of south India.

According to the weather department, a cyclonic circulation is prevailing over Rayalaseema and adjoining areas at an altitude of 3.1 km to 4.5 km above mean sea level.

The system is expected to influence weather conditions across several parts of Tamil Nadu over the next few days. The RMC has predicted heavy rain at isolated places in the hill areas of Coimbatore district and in the districts of Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni and Sivaganga.

These areas are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph.

Meteorologists said the prevailing atmospheric conditions are favourable for widespread rainfall activity across the State.

The weather department has forecast rain at several places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till June 27.

Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas, particularly those living near water bodies and hilly regions, to remain alert and take necessary precautions during periods of intense rainfall and thunderstorms.

Farmers and people engaged in outdoor activities have also been advised to monitor weather updates closely.

In Chennai and its suburbs, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy on Monday.

Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning may occur in some parts of the city during the day. While rainfall activity is expected to provide some relief from the heat, humidity levels are likely to remain relatively high.

The weather office said the maximum temperature in Chennai could touch around 38 degrees Celsius, making conditions warm despite the possibility of scattered showers.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain close to seasonal levels. The RMC further noted that maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu are likely to remain near normal or slightly below normal until June 25.

The anticipated rainfall activity is expected to help moderate daytime temperatures in several districts, particularly in the western and southern parts of the State.

Weather officials said they would continue to monitor the evolving conditions and issue updates if the intensity of rainfall increases in the coming days.