Heavy Rains: Holiday Declared for Schools and PU Colleges in Dakshina Kannada on July 18

Mangaluru: In view of the heavy rainfall across Dakshina Kannada district and the weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), an Orange Alert has been declared for the district.

As a precautionary measure, the Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority has declared a holiday on July 18, 2026, for all Anganwadi centers, government, aided, and private primary and high schools, residential schools, and Pre-University (PU) colleges, including residential PU colleges (up to Class 12). The order was issued by Deputy Commissioner Darshan H.V.

The district administration has warned that any violation of the order will invite legal action under Section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The administration has also advised the public and tourists to stay away from riverbanks, seashores, and low-lying waterlogged areas. Parents have been urged to ensure that children do not visit lakes, rivers, beaches, or other coastal areas during the period of heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea until further notice.

District- and taluk-level officials have been directed to remain at their respective headquarters and stay actively engaged in disaster management operations. They have also been instructed to respond promptly to public grievances and maintain continuous communication with the District Control Room.

All concerned departments have been directed to keep relief centers ready and fully operational in every taluk to respond effectively to any emergency.

The district administration has appealed to the public to immediately contact the District Control Room in the event of any emergency or disaster-related incident.