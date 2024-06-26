Heavy Rains in DK: DC Announces Holiday on June 27 to Primary & Secondary Schools

Mangaluru: As heavy rains lash Dakshina Kannada district, as a precautionary measure, the Deputy Commissioner has declared a holiday for primary and secondary schools in Dakshina Kannada on June 27.

All Anganwadi, Government Aided, Primary and secondary schools in the district will remain closed on June 27.

Due to heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada district, a red alert has been declared on June 27. As per the forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority has instructed to take the following precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents.

Necessary precautionary measures have been taken in flooded and areas susceptible to landslides. The public/tourists are advised not to venture into the sea or beaches. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea.

The public should immediately inform the concerned Panchayat/Urban or Local Bodies in case of any incidents arising due to natural calamities or any indication of any such occurrences.

To prevent possible damage, the public is advised to stay away from hazardous situations and follow the advisories/instructions of the district administration.