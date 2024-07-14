Heavy rains in Maha’s Konkan disrupt normal life, administration on high alert as rivers rise

Mumbai: In the wake of heavy rains and rising water levels in many rivers, the District Collectors of Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra’s Konkan region have asked officials to be vigilant and swiftly undertake rescue and relief operations.

This is in the wake of the IMD issuing a red alert in Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, and Satara, an orange alert in Raigad and Sindhudurg, Pune, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Gondiya, and a yellow alert in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sangli, and Solapur.

According to the state government sources, In Sangameshwar taluka of Ratnagiri, the roads in Kond, Ambed-Dingni-Karjuve, Dhamani, Kasba, and Phanaswane areas are flooded and vehicular movement has been ordered stopped.

The administration has swung into action to evacuate the people from low-lying areas.

As flood waters of the Vashisti river have entered Chiplun city, there has been heavy water-logging in the markets and the administration has asked traders and citizens not to venture out. An NDRF team has been deployed there.

Due to floods in the Khed-Diwan Khavati area of Ratnagiri district, connectivity to seven villages has been snapped and seven hamlets are also cut off from Ganeshwadi. Life in rural areas of Ratnagiri district has been disrupted due to heavy rains and revenue and police officials are maintaining a close vigil.

The Mumbai-Goa highway is also closed. Traffic has been stopped at the Borghar bus stop on the highway due to the water logging.

The incessant and heavy rains in Raigad district since Saturday have led to a rise in the level of the Kundalika, Patalganga, and Amba rivers, which have crossed the warning level. The district administration has warned the citizens of Roha, Nagothane, Khalapur, Khopoli, and Apta areas to be alert. The bridge over the Kundalika river in Roha town has been completely closed to traffic due to the flow of flood waters.

The NDRF is monitoring the water level of the Savitri river in Raigad.

The powerloom town of Bhiwandi and rural areas have also been hit by heavy rains and water has accumulated up to 3 to 4 feet in the Khadipar area and has entered many houses.

Rainwater has also accumulated in large quantities in Tin Batti, Vegetable Market, and the Eidgah Road.

The Kalyan city has also been hit by heavy rains. The Raita bridge on the Kalyan-Nagar route has been closed to traffic due to the swelling water level of the Ulhas river. The administration has appealed to those coming to Kalyan to use the Goveli-Titwala route.