Heavy snowfall blocks 2,173 roads across 18 provinces in Turkiye

Ankara: Heavy snowfall and blizzards have disrupted daily life across 18 provinces in Turkiye, leading to the closure of 2,173 roads, the state-run TRT reported.

In the Metropolitan Municipality of eastern Van province, access to 19 neighbourhoods and 35 hamlets has been cut off due to snow accumulation and blizzards. In the province’s Ercis district, where snow depth has reached 40 centimetres, street-clearing operations are currently underway, Xinhua news agency reported.

In eastern Mus province, teams are actively working to minimise disruptions for residents, although 46 village roads in the region remain inaccessible.

Similarly, in southeastern Bitlis province, local transportation has been severely impacted, with 50 village roads completely blocked.

In eastern Hakkari, of the 34 settlements that were cut off due to heavy snowfall and blizzards on Friday, 32 have been successfully reconnected thanks to the efforts of snow-clearing teams.

However, avalanche risks have prevented work from proceeding on the roads to Alan village in the Semdinli district and Aktoprak hamlet in the Yuksekova district.

In the Black Sea region, snowfall has particularly impacted higher-altitude villages. In Kastamonu, transportation has been disrupted in mountainous areas. Sinop has recorded 282 village roads closed due to snow. The Sinop Provincial Governor’s Office has warned that adverse weather conditions, including snow and ice, are expected to persist until midday Monday.

In Trabzon, snowfall that began along the coast in the early hours has intensified, affecting transportation and daily life. Strong winds accompanying the snow have also led to high waves in the Black Sea, grounding fishing boats at ports. Similarly, in Rize, snowfall has led to the closure of 81 village roads. Municipal teams are actively working to clear the blocked routes.

Eastern Erzurum province has seen the closure of eight neighborhood roads due to heavy snow and strong winds. In Ardahan, four village roads remain impassable.

Authorities across the affected provinces have urged residents to take precautions against the severe weather and avoid unnecessary travel until road-clearing operations are completed.