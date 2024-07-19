Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in Goa

Panaji: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days in Goa.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in most places till July 20 and at a few places from July 21 to 23. Intense spells and strong surface winds gusting to 50 km per hour likely along with the rainfall spells,” IMD-Goa centre said.

According to IMD, fishermen and the coastal populations are alerted to be cautious about possible surging of waves (gushing of seawater) intermittently in the near shore, beach region, particularly in the low-lying areas.

Due to the heavy rain in the coastal state, incidents of landslides, uprooting of trees and collapse of houses have taken place causing heavy loss of properties.

Goa has set up control rooms in north and south districts to ensure swift management during natural disasters and to provide immediate relief to residents affected by any calamity.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during the rough weather,” the officials said.