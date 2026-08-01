Hegseth seeks $1.5 trillion defence budget

Washington: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Trump administration is working with Congress to secure a $1.5 trillion defence budget, arguing that increased military spending, private-sector investment and higher recruitment are reshaping the US armed forces.

Speaking during President Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting at Camp David, Hegseth said the administration was pursuing what he described as a generational investment in the military while overhauling the Pentagon’s approach to personnel and procurement.

“We are committed in working with Congress to get $1.5 trillion. But this is not the same way we’ve funded our department in the past,” Hegseth said.

He said the administration had encouraged defence contractors to expand production capacity using private capital instead of relying solely on government funding.

“So far, $75 billion in private investment from defence companies who are now investing in new plants, new equipment, new assembly lines to build the munitions of the future faster than ever possible. That’s saving taxpayer dollars because the companies themselves are investing,” Hegseth said.

The Defence Secretary credited President Trump with restoring what he called a “warrior ethos” across the military.

“When you rip out DEI, when you rip out social engineering and social justice and you put in merit, and then you untie the hands of commanders to enforce discipline and accountability, to get back to basics, then you get historic reenlistment inside our ranks,” he said.

According to Hegseth, recruitment has also reached new highs.

“Our best people, Mr. President, are staying because they want to be in that kind of department. And then historic recruitment record amongst young Americans. Every month our department breaks records,” he said.

He linked the increase in enlistment to Trump’s return to office.

“And when did that trend line start? On Election Day 2024, when the American people said, ‘I want to serve under this president,'” Hegseth said.

Hegseth also highlighted a series of military operations carried out under Trump’s leadership, including actions against the Houthis, operations targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and efforts against drug cartels.

“The courage to undertake Epic Fury and this Iranian regime and ensure they never have a nuclear weapon, which remains your commitment,” he said while praising the President’s leadership.

Trump, in his opening remarks, also stressed the administration’s planned increase in defence spending.

“We’re also making an unprecedented investment in the United States Armed Forces,” the President said.

“We’re looking forward to getting $1.5 trillion next year… and the good news is all of that equipment is made in the USA.”

He added that defence manufacturers were expanding production across the country.

“Each one of our defence groups are building literally at least four new massive plants as we speak, because we want them to move faster,” Trump said.

The defence update formed part of the first live televised Cabinet meeting held at Camp David, where senior administration officials presented updates on national security, foreign policy, the economy, healthcare and government efficiency before Trump took questions from reporters on Iran, Ukraine and the Middle East.

Defence spending has been a central element of the Trump administration’s national security agenda, with the White House arguing that increased investment is needed to modernise US military capabilities, expand domestic defence manufacturing and strengthen deterrence against strategic competitors.

The proposed $1.5 trillion defence budget would represent one of the largest military spending requests in US history and would require congressional approval.