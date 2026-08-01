Chinese firm near US air base draws scrutiny

Washington,: Republican Senator Bernie Moreno has asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to launch a formal national security review of a proposed real estate transaction involving a Chinese solar manufacturer seeking to establish operations near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, arguing that the deal warrants immediate scrutiny because of its proximity to one of America’s most sensitive military installations.

In a letter sent on Friday, Moreno requested that Bessent, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), conduct “a comprehensive national security review” of SolarSpace Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of photovoltaic cells and modules.

According to the senator, the referral stems from a June 22 submission by the Dayton Development Coalition concerning a pending real estate transaction involving SolarSpace.

“It is my understanding that SolarSpace intends to lease or purchase a facility located at 2555 Woodman Drive, Kettering, Ohio, which is approximately 13 miles from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” Moreno wrote.

Moreno said Wright-Patterson is “a critical military installation with a workforce of approximately 38,000 employees, including military personnel, civilians, and contractors, dedicated to defending our nation against foreign adversaries.”

Moreno further wrote that the base “is not only one of the Department of War’s most strategically significant installations, but also a cornerstone of U.S. air and space superiority, serving as a central hub for aerospace research, engineering, and intelligence, including the Air Force Research Laboratory.”

“Yet, one of our greatest foes is attempting to move in nearly next door,” he added.

The senator urged the Trump administration to examine the proposed transaction before it proceeds, arguing that Chinese commercial entities have previously been used to advance Beijing’s broader strategic objectives.

“I applaud the Trump Administration’s continued commitment to tracking foreign land ownership,” Moreno wrote.

“At a time when the Chinese Communist Party has leveraged American commercial entities to advance its military and intelligence objectives, we cannot let this potential transaction proceed without investigation.”

Moreno also referred to a recent Supreme Court ruling, writing: “While the Supreme Court’s recent decision was, unfortunately, in the words of President Trump, a ‘massive Birthright Citizenship WIN!’ for China, I hope we can work together to ensure that the Chinese Communist Party is never allowed to purchase or lease land near our military installations.”

The Ohio senator urged to investigate this transaction immediately. “We cannot allow potential shell companies for the Chinese Communist Party to buy land or facilities near our most sensitive military and critical infrastructure sites, including Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” he said.

The letter was addressed to Bessent as head of CFIUS, the interagency body responsible for reviewing certain foreign investments in the United States for potential national security risks.

Foreign ownership of land near sensitive military installations has become an increasingly contentious issue in the United States over the past several years. Federal lawmakers from both parties have backed stronger oversight of land purchases involving entities linked to foreign adversaries, particularly China, citing concerns over espionage, intelligence gathering and critical infrastructure security.