High Court Orders Release of Three Suspects in Malpe Dalit Woman Assault Case

Udupi: The Karnataka High Court has ordered the release of three individuals arrested in connection with the alleged assault of a Dalit woman at Malpe harbor on March 18. The woman, identified as Lucky Bai, was reportedly tied to a tree and attacked on suspicion of stealing fish.

The order for the release of Lakshmi, Shilpa, and Sundar, three of the five initial suspects, was issued following a petition filed before the High Court by Advocate Urmila Pullat. The petition challenged the legality of their arrests. After reviewing the case, the High Court directed their immediate release.

The Malpe police had initially arrested five individuals – Lakshmi, Shilpa, Sundar, Leela, and Parvati – following the incident. The alleged assault on Ms. Bai involved her being tied to a tree at the harbor, prompting widespread condemnation and accusations of caste-based discrimination.

A bail hearing for all five suspects was scheduled at the Udupi District and Sessions Court on Thursday. Government advocate Jayaram Shetty registered an objection to the bail petitions, while senior lawyer Shantaram Shetty presented arguments in defense of the accused.

However, the High Court’s intervention before a ruling by the Udupi District and Sessions Court resulted in the postponement of the bail hearing for the remaining two suspects, Leela and Parvati, to March 29.

The incident and subsequent arrests have drawn significant public attention, with many expressing outrage over the alleged assault on a member of the Dalit community. Concerns have also been raised regarding the police investigation and the charges levied against the accused, particularly in light of the High Court’s recent order. The case remains under scrutiny as investigations continue and the bail hearing for the remaining suspects approaches.