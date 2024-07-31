High-level meeting to be held to discuss the Demands of Koraga Community after Aug 15 – U T Khader

Udupi: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader has said that a high-level meeting will be held in Bengaluru after August 15 to discuss the demands for government jobs and agricultural land for the Koraga community youth. He was speaking after visiting the spot in front of the Udupi District Officer’s office where an indefinite dharna was staged by the Koraga Development Organizations’ Federation on July 31.

Khader said that the demands cannot be met at once and will be considered in phases. He assured that the next step will be taken after discussing with the officials and Koraga organization leaders. He also promised to hold a meeting with the Chief Minister.

Regarding the demand for permanent employment for Koraga Youths, Khader said that it requires an amendment to the law, which cannot be done at the district level. Meanwhile, he instructed the district officials to prepare a list of educated Koraga community members and give them priority in outsourcing jobs in each department at the district level.”

“The Koraga community, native to the coastal region, is very innocent. It is the responsibility of all parties, citizens, and officials to understand their pain and stand with this community. The Koraga community should remain a vital part of society without losing confidence. We will all stand with you to resolve your issues,” said U.T. Khader.

He emphasized the importance of education for the Koraga community’s children, stating that education is the only way to overcome their struggles. He urged the community to prioritize their children’s education.

Khader also mentioned that everyone has the opportunity to fight for their rights in a democratic system. He assured the community that he was there to understand their pain and find solutions.

“The indefinite dharna and satyagraha by the Koraga community, which has been going on for 10 days in front of the District Officer’s office, has been temporarily suspended July 31 evening following assurances given by Speaker U.T. Khader.

The dharna, which started on July 22, continued till Wednesday, its 10th day. However, after Speaker Khader visited the dharna site and gave assurances, the Koraga Development Organizations’ Federation leaders held talks with the District Officials and decided to temporarily withdraw the dharna.

“We will meet the Chief Minister and decide on further action,” said Sushila Nada, President of the Federation.

The Koraga Development Organizations’ Federation President, Sushila Nada, presented their issues to the Speaker. Udupi District Deputy Commissioner Dr Vidya Kumari, SP Dr K. Arun, Federation Secretary Vinaya, and other leaders like Sanjeev, Shekhar, Bogra Kokerne, Putran Hebri, and Pavitra Madhavan, Congress Leaders Ramesh Kanchan, Prashanth Poojary, Hammadi, Veronica Cornelio, Dr Sunitha Shetty, Ganesh Nergi, Saurabh Ballal and others were present during the occasion.