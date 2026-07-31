Himanta Sarma lauds his teachers for donating earnings to build educational institution

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday paid an emotional tribute to his former teachers, Dr Nandita Bhattacharya Goswami and Dr Pannalal Goswami, praising their decision to dedicate the earnings of an entire lifetime towards establishing an educational institution for future generations.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister described the couple as the embodiment of a true legacy, saying their selfless contribution would continue to inspire and educate countless students in the years ahead.

“We often speak of legacy. Few embody it as meaningfully as this,” CM Sarma wrote.

The Chief Minister said that Dr Nandita Bhattacharya Goswami and Dr Pannalal Goswami, both eminent academicians and his revered teachers, have devoted their life’s savings to creating an institution that would stand as a centre of learning and inspiration.

“My revered teachers, Dr. Nandita Bhattacharya Goswami and Dr. Pannalal Goswami, have devoted the earnings of a lifetime to building an institution that will inspire and educate generations to come,” CM Sarma said in his post.

Recalling his own association with the distinguished educators, the Chief Minister said he felt deeply humbled to have been their student.

“As their student, I am profoundly humbled. They have shown that there is no greater inheritance than knowledge,” he added.

CM Sarma’s remarks have drawn attention to the remarkable contribution of the academic couple, whose decision to invest their lifetime earnings in education has been widely appreciated as an example of public service beyond the classroom.

The Chief Minister also shared a video featuring the two educationists, highlighting their vision of creating an institution dedicated to nurturing future generations.

The video underscores their belief that education remains the most enduring legacy one can leave behind.

The tribute comes at a time when Assam has been placing increasing emphasis on strengthening its educational ecosystem through institutional development and academic excellence.

CM Sarma’s acknowledgement of his teachers’ contribution reflects the state’s continued recognition of educators who have played a transformative role in shaping society through knowledge and service.