Schoolgirl goes missing from Tripura’s Sabroom after leaving home for coaching; police probe on

New Delhi: A schoolgirl has gone missing from the Palpara area under Thaibung Gram Panchayat in Tripura’s Sabroom subdivision after leaving home on the pretext of attending private coaching classes.

Police have launched an investigation after the girl’s family filed a missing person complaint.

According to family members, two schoolgirls left their homes at around 5:30 a.m. on July 30, saying they were going for private studies. However, they never reached the coaching centre, raising concerns among local residents and prompting their families to begin searching for them.

During the search, the guardian of one of the girls traced her to Sabroom railway station. She was rescued from a train moments before the Agartala-Sealdah Kanchenjunga Express was scheduled to depart.

However, the second girl remains untraceable.

Following the incident, the family of the missing student lodged a complaint at Sabroom Police Station. Acting on the complaint, police initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

According to preliminary information, investigators suspect the girl may have been lured away and taken to another state after allegedly falling into a “love trap”. Police are examining all possible angles and have recovered a mobile phone from the girl’s guardians as part of the investigation.

The disappearance has triggered concern among residents of the Palpara area, with locals hoping for the student’s safe return. Police have not yet confirmed the girl’s whereabouts or whether any arrests have been made.

The authorities are verifying available leads, including the girl’s recent communications and movements, to gather more information about the circumstances that led to her disappearance.

Police are continuing their investigation, and further details are awaited.

Earlier in March, a similar incident was reported where a 12-year-old schoolgirl from the Damdamia Bhumihin Tila area under Sabroom police station was reported missing for over a week, triggering widespread concern in the locality.