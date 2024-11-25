Hindu Activists Protest Against Police Department Over Alleged Harassment

Udupi: In a significant demonstration of dissent, Hindu activists, spearheaded by the Hindu Jagarana Vedike, organized a protest at Brahmagiri Circle in Udupi, opposing what they termed as the continuous harassment of Hindu activists by the police department. The protest, marked by passionate slogans directed at the Udupi Superintendent of Police, reflected the growing discontent among Hindu groups regarding perceived police bias.

Originally, the activists planned to gather outside the police superintendent’s office; however, heavy security measures in that vicinity forced them to relocate to Brahmagiri Circle. The substantial police presence underscored the tense atmosphere surrounding the protest.

Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar, addressing the crowd, criticized the Congress government for allegedly fabricating charges against numerous Hindu activists, claiming that the police are being misused as a tool to suppress Hindu organizations. He asserted, “The Congress party is under the illusion that it can stop the Hindu ideology by filing cases against Hindu activists. The police department is acting without just cause, and I challenge authorities to provide evidence of any unrest caused by Hindu activists.”

Kumar further condemned the government’s approach, contending that “the Congress party, unable to counter our ideology, resorts to falsely implicating hundreds of Hindu activists.” He demanded accountability from law enforcement, questioning the legitimacy of the actions taken against Hindu organizations.

The protest witnessed participation from five BJP MLAs, namely Sunil Kumar, Yashpal Suvarna, Kiran Kodli, Gururaj Gantihole, and Suresh Shetty, alongside prominent figures from various Hindu organizations, including leaders Sunil K R and Dinesh Mendon.

The gathering, which highlights the ongoing tensions between Hindu activists and the local police, raises questions about the balance of law enforcement and the rights of citizen groups within the political landscape of Udupi.