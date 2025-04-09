Hindu workers are always killed under Congress govt, claims K’taka LoP

Madikeri: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka claimed on Wednesday that Hindu workers are always killed whenever comes to power in the state.

“Whenever Congress comes to power, workers of Hindu organisations get killed. Prashant Poojari, RSS’s Raju, Rajesh Kotian, Praveen Poojari, Charan Poojari, Vishwanath – these are just a few of the many Hindu workers murdered by Muslim organisations like PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI),” claimed the Karnataka LoP while addressing the Janakrosh Yatra in Madikeri city.

He added that Vinay Somaiah, of Kodagu, has been harassed to the point of committing suicide, adding that targeting Hindus will not go on for long.

“In Kodagu, during the earlier Tipu Jayanti celebrations, an elderly person Kuttappa was killed. The Congress government is trying to divide Hindus. Reservations have been given to Muslims in government contracts. If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remains in power, he will hand over Karnataka to Pakistan,” he further claimed.

He also claimed that in the past, attacks by Muslims on Hindus used to happen in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that if Siddaramaiah continues as Chief Minister, Kodagu will also become like Kashmir.

He alleged that even when young women are raped in the state, Home Minister G. Parameshwara says these incidents are routine, adding that police officers obey whatever Congress leaders tell them.

“Police should not engage in such acts of hushing up crimes against Hindu workers and women for the sake of transfers or money,” he claimed.

He said that due to tax hikes and rising prices, people are suffering, adding that if ministers or Congress MLAs come to the public, they should be heckled.

“The government wants people to say everything is fine even when there are no medicines in hospitals. Congress leaders want people to praise them and say it’s a great hospital,” he alleged.

He added that Siddaramaiah has taken loans and burdened the people, claiming that no previous Chief Minister has ever taken on so much debt.

“Siddaramaiah is sucking the blood of the people. Congress is collecting money from the people to provide guarantees,” he alleged.



