Historic Pereira’s Hotel in Mangalore Closes its Doors After 100 Years

Mangalore: In a move that has left the city’s residents and visitors alike in shock, Pereira’s Hotel, an iconic landmark in Mangalore, has closed its doors after a century of service. The hotel, which has been a witness to the city’s growth and development, shut down operations yesterday, marking the end of an era.

Established in 1924 by the Pereira family, the hotel had been a staple of Mangalore’s hospitality industry, hosting generations of travelers, business leaders, and locals alike. Its colonial-style architecture, elegant rooms, and warm service had made it a beloved destination for many.

Over the years, Pereira’s Hotel has played host to numerous dignitaries, celebrities, and politicians, and has been the venue for countless weddings, conferences, and social events. Its restaurant, famous for its traditional Mangalorean cuisine, had been a favorite among foodies and locals.

The hotel’s management cited rising operational costs, declining occupancy rates, and increasing competition from modern hotels as reasons for the closure. Despite efforts to revamp and modernize, the hotel struggled to remain viable.

Mangaloreans took to social media to express their sadness and nostalgia, sharing memories and stories of their experiences at Pereira’s Hotel. “It’s the end of an era,” said long-time customer, John D’Souza. “Pereira’s was more than just a hotel; it was a part of our city’s history and identity.”

The closure of Pereira’s Hotel leaves a void in Mangalore’s hospitality landscape, but its legacy will live on in the hearts of those who experienced its warmth and hospitality.