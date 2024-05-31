HM Amit Shah to visit Rajkot today

Rajkot: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday will visit Rajkot to take an update on the fire incident and the subsequent actions taken by the administration.

The Home Minister, who is on a pilgrimage to Somnath, will arrive at Hirasa Airport around 3 PM.

He is scheduled to a detailed briefing from the officials and authorities over the fire incident which has claimed 27 lives, including children.

On May 29, the Rajkot Crime Branch detained Town Planning Officer M.D. Sagathia and Fire Officer B.J. Theba from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation. These officials are being questioned about how the gaming zone operated with only an entertainment license and without critical approvals such as a no-objection certificate, an approved layout plan, a building-use certificate, and proper fire clearances.

The investigation has also resulted in the arrests of the gaming zone owners: Yuvrajsinh Solanki, Rahul Rathod, Dhaval Thakkar, and Kiritsinh Jadeja. Another owner, Prakash Hiran, was confirmed dead in the fire through a DNA test conducted on Tuesday. Additionally, the manager, Nitin Jain, is also in police custody.

The accused face charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code: Section 304: Culpable homicide not amounting to murder; Section 308: Attempt to commit culpable homicide; Section 337: Causing hurt by an act that endangers the life or personal safety of others; Section 338: Causing grievous hurt by an act that endangers life or personal safety and Section 114: Abetment of any offence, if the abettor is present when the offence is committed.