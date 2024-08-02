HM Shah assures CM Dhami of support for Uttarakhand rescue operations

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called up Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and assured him of all help for the rescue operations in the state that has been hit by cloudbursts, leaving many people stranded.

Chief Minister Dhami shared the information about the Home Minister’s call on his social media handle on X.

CM Dhami mentioned, “Honourable Minister of Home Affairs and Co-operation Minister, Mr. Amit Shah, called to get updates about the disaster in various parts of the state. During the call, he was given detailed information about the relief and rescue operations being conducted on a war footing in the affected areas.”

“The Honourable Home Minister assured all possible assistance for the safety of the state’s residents and devotees. Standing firm during such a difficult time of disaster provides us all with strength. Thank you very much, Honorable Home Minister, for your guidance!” he added.

On Wednesday evening, due to a cloudburst a 30-meter stretch near Bhimbali got damaged. Also, the water level of the Mandakini River has risen.

Three members of a family were among 12 people killed due to heavy overnight rains in Uttarakhand that caused flooding and house collapses.

Rescue operations for stranded pilgrims on the Kedarnath trek are going on.

On the first day of the rescue, 3,300 pilgrims were evacuated through pedestrian path, while 700 pilgrims were rescued by helicopter.

The stranded pilgrims were rescued and brought to Gauchar by the Army’s MI 17 helicopter.

On Friday, the second day of the rescue operation, 4,000 stranded pilgrims will be evacuated.

People stranded in various places are being rescued with the help of helicopters and rescue teams of the SDRF, NDRF and district police.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj visited the site to assess the situation and boost the morale of the pilgrims.

The administration has also arranged food for the pilgrims.