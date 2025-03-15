HM Shah begins three-day visit to Assam; likely to attend multiple programmes

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has embarked on his three-day visit to Assam on Friday and he is set to engage in a series of functions in the next couple of days.

HM Shah landed in Jorhat on Friday night. He was received by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to X, the Home Minister wrote: “Reached Jorhat, Assam for a two-day tour of the Northeast. Will attend the land transfer ceremony between the Assam Rifles and the Govt of Mizoram. Additionally, will attend the inauguration of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Assam and review the implementation of three new criminal laws in the northeastern states.

“Also, will meet our young friends in the Bodoland Territorial Region at the 57th Annual Conference of All Bodo Students Union. Looking forward to attending the programs,” he added.

From Jorhat, HM Shah proceeded to Dergaon in Golaghat district, where he spent the night at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy.

On Saturday morning, he is scheduled to inaugurate the state-of-the-art police academy, a significant addition to Assam’s law enforcement infrastructure.

Following the inauguration, HM Shah will travel to Mizoram to attend a function marking the relocation of the Assam Rifles establishment from Aizawl to Zokhawsang, approximately 15 km from the state capital.

This move is expected to enhance the operational efficiency of the Assam Rifles in the region. Upon returning to Assam, HM Shah will stay overnight at the state guest house in Koinadhara.

On Sunday, he is slated to address the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Dotma, Kokrajhar district.

The ABSU, a signatory to the historic Bodo Peace Accord five years ago, holds this conference to discuss education, youth development, and the Mission Quality Education Movement-2030.

The event will feature sports tournaments, literary contests, and cultural evenings, aiming to foster community engagement and development.

HM Shah on Sunday will also attend the meeting of all Chief Ministers of northeastern states where a discussion will be held regarding the implementation of various laws under Bhraitya Nyay Sanhita.

Each state will have presentations before the Union Home minister on this matter. HM Shah will also have a discussion with the Chief Ministers regarding the law and order situation of each northeastern states.