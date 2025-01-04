HMPV outbreak in China: No need to worry, say Indian health officials

New Delhi: Even as China is reportedly seeing an outbreak of Covid-like Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), Indian health officials on Friday said that there is no need to worry.

This comes as several media reports and social media posts suggest that the virus is spreading rapidly in China, five years after the Covid-19 pandemic. Some even claim that hospitals and crematories are being overwhelmed.

“The spread of HMPV in China is like any other respiratory virus,” Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Dr Atul Goel told the media

“There is no need for alarm about the present situation,” he added.

The expert noted that the disease can lead to “flu-like symptoms,” in the elderly and very young children.

Dr Goel said there is any way an increased outbreak of respiratory virus infections in winter, for which hospitals are usually prepared with supplies and beds.

But, he informed that there is “no significant increase in the December 2024 data on the respiratory outbreaks within the country”.

There is currently no specific antiviral treatment against HMPV. However, Goel suggested regular precautions against respiratory infections.

“If somebody has a cough and cold, you should avoid coming in contact with a lot of people so that the infection does not spread,” he said.

“Use a distinct handkerchief or towel for coughing and sneezing and take normal medicines that are required for cold or fever whenever it is there, otherwise there is nothing to be alarmed about the present situation,” Goel noted.

Meanwhile, data from the Chinese CDC, in late December, showed that the positive rate of HMPV in cases aged 14 and below has recently fluctuated and increased, China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported.

HMPV was first discovered in 2001 and is part of the Pneumoviridae family along with the Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The virus can lead to upper and lower respiratory disease in people of all ages. Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are majorly affected.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms commonly associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

It reportedly has an incubation period of between three to five days.

Wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, and increasing immunity can help prevent the disease.

HMPV had in 2023 been detected in the Netherlands, Britain, Finland, Australia, Canada, the US, and China.



