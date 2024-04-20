Home Minister Amit Shah to kick off campaign in Rajasthan, UP today



New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, will address a series of rallies in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in support of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini.

He is set to first woo the electorate in Shakargarh, Bhilwara Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan, at forenoon, followed by another rally in Kota around 12:30 p.m. at the CAD ground.

After concluding the rallies in Rajasthan, the Home Minister will proceed to Uttar Pradesh, where around 4 p.m., he will address an electoral gathering in Mathura Lok Sabha constituency at the Vrindavan Priyakant Ju Temple ground.

Birla and sitting MP Hema Malini are contesting the elections from Kota and Mathura respectively, on BJP ticket.