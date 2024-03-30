Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Karnataka on April 2



Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kick-start the poll campaign in Karnataka on April 2 from Bengaluru.

In the first public rally after the Lok Sabha elections were announced, the BJP is planning to give a message of unity in the country.

V. Sunil Kumar, BJP State General Secretary, announced at a press conference, that Home Minister Amit Shah would engage in day-long campaigning on April 2 in Karnataka.

“Home Minister Amit Shah’s campaigning will infuse new spirit among us. He will commence the day’s activities with a convention in Bengaluru,” Kumar said.

He said that D.K. Suresh’s statement on dividing the nation reflects the Congress mindset while BJP aims to unite the country.

“Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru at 9 a.m. on April 2 and will convene a breakfast meeting with BJP and JD-S leaders. He will address a convention at the Bengaluru Palace Grounds, targeting voters from Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru Rural, and Chikkaballapur Parliamentary constituencies,” Kumar said.

In the afternoon, the Home Minister will meet leaders from Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davanagere MP Seats in Bengaluru. He will also participate in a roadshow in Channapatna Town within the Bengaluru Rural constituency, Kumar added.

Sunil Kumar said that a video campaigning program titled ‘Dahyavad Modi’, aimed at thanking PM Modi for his contributions to Karnataka will also be launched. The campaigning is set to continue for 40 days, with the goal of reinstating Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources said that the party plans to hold a minimum of 70 public meetings, including massive rallies, across the state. Four committees, led by State President B.Y. Vijayendra, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, and another comprising central leaders, will be formed to attend public meetings in two to three Lok Sabha Constituencies every day. Former Chief Minister Yediyurappa is expected to attend all meetings with top BJP leaders.

PM Modi, BJP President J.P. Nadda, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are anticipated to visit the state four times, while Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Karnataka six times, as per sources. Additionally, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and PM Modi will jointly attend a public rally.

Captain Ganesh Karnik, senior BJP leader said that in assembly elections, the focus was primarily on a few states but in the upcoming election the party’s focus is nationwide.

“As of now, the party’s slogan is ‘BJPye Bharavase’ (BJP is the hope). Contrary to previous years, including 2014, where anti-incumbency was prevalent, I believe 2019 and 2024 signify pro-incumbency on developmental issues,” he said.

“If you observe BJP’s campaign strategy, we emphasise the government’s achievements and talk about a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) with a vision for the country’s future. Conversely, the entire opposition seems to be on the defensive,” he added.

“It used to be the opposition targeting the ruling party, but now the tables have turned. We challenge other political parties to explain their vision for the country’s future,” Karnik concluded.



