Home Nurse Accused of Defrauding Family of Rs 1.60 Lakh; Case Registered

Brahmavar: A case has been registered at the Brahmavar Police Station against a home nurse for allegedly fraudulently transferring Rs 1.60 lakh from the bank account of a homeowner.

According to the complaint, Bhagyalakshmi of Cyberkatte engaged the services of V Care Home Nurse Agency in Udupi to care for her husband, Srinivas Poojary, who was suffering from a serious illness. The family paid an advance of Rs 28,000 to the agency.

On June 25, the agency deputed a home nurse identified as Sachin to care for Srinivasa Poojary at the family’s residence. On July 7, Sachin informed the family that he needed to visit his hometown for personal reasons and left.

On July 28, Bhagyalakshmi’s daughter checked her father’s bank account and discovered that Rs 1,60,500 had been transferred through multiple UPI transactions from Srinivas Poojary’s account without his knowledge or consent.

The complaint alleges that Sachin misused the trust placed in him and fraudulently transferred the money from the account.

Based on the complaint, the Brahmavar Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the alleged fraud.