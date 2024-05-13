Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army

Rewari (Haryana): Two-time Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda on Monday questioned the BJP and its leaders as to why they rejected the demand for the formation of an Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army.

Hooda, who was campaigning here in support of the Congress candidate from Gurugram, actor-politician Raj Babbar, questioned the BJP leaders for not fulfilling this most important demand of the Ahirwals, and for not supporting the youth in the movement against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment into armed forces.

Accompanied by Congress OBC wing chief Ajay Singh Yadav, state unit President Chaudhary Udaibhan, legislator Chiranjeev Rao, and senior leaders, Hooda said the BJP has lost the right to seek votes from the Ahirwals because it has broken the hopes of the youth by implementing schemes like Agnipath.

“The BJP leaders have maintained a stoic silence on important issues. The Ahirwals are suffering the consequences of this. But this time, Raj Babbar will become a strong voice of the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency and the Congress will fulfil all the demands of the Ahirwal youths,” he said.

Ajay Yadav said this time there is a direct contest between the Congress, which is fighting to save the Constitution, and the BJP, which intends to destroy it.

“In such a situation, people will vote for the Congress which protects the Constitution and democracy, and make Raj Babbar win by a huge majority,” he added.

Chaudhary Udaibhan said the difference between the BJP and the Congress can be clearly understood from their respective campaigns.

“On one hand, the Congress is talking about issues such as employment, education, health, inflation, and providing relief from crime, while the BJP is engaged in misleading the public with religious issues, far from the pressing issues faced by the common man,” he said.

Raj Babbar is pitted against sitting Gurugram MP and BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh. A five-time Member of Parliament (MP), Singh switched sides to the BJP after quitting the Congress in 2014.

Polling in the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.