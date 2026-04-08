Hormuz to reopen as Iran relents: US

Washington: The Strait of Hormuz is set to reopen to commercial shipping after Iran agreed to allow safe passage under a ceasefire framework reached with the United States, Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday.

“You saw the initial agreement that we struck, which is Iran’s let ships go through… they will be sailing,” Hegseth said, signalling a key breakthrough in restoring one of the world’s most critical maritime trade routes.

The reopening comes after weeks of intense US-led military operations that officials say crippled Iran’s naval and defence capabilities, forcing Tehran to accept terms that include de-escalation and freedom of navigation.

Hegseth said US forces would remain deployed to ensure the agreement holds.

“We’re not going anywhere… we’re going to make sure Iran complies with this ceasefire,” he said. “Stay put, stay ready, stay vigilant.”

The Pentagon indicated that American forces would continue to monitor Iranian military movements and be prepared to respond if hostilities resume.

“Our troops are prepared to defend, prepared to go, restart at a moment’s notice,” Hegseth said.

The Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf to global markets, is a vital artery for energy shipments and international commerce. Any disruption has immediate ripple effects on oil prices and global trade flows.

Hegseth said the US military had played a decisive role in securing the waterway during the conflict, while also calling on other nations to step up.

“We barely get any of our energy… tiny fraction. It’s time for the rest of the world to step up and ensure that that stays open,” he said.

He credited US naval and regional command efforts for establishing control in the strait, noting that Iranian forces no longer possess the same defensive capability.

“Iran doesn’t have the same ability to defend it the way they did before,” Hegseth said.

However, US officials acknowledged that the situation remains fluid. Iran has issued statements suggesting that safe passage would be coordinated with its armed forces, raising questions about implementation on the ground.

“What we know is that Iran can say a lot of things… commerce will talk,” Hegseth said, adding that markets were already reacting to signs of de-escalation.

The Pentagon said it was closely monitoring any continued missile or drone activity following the ceasefire announcement.

“Iran would be wise… not to shoot any longer,” Hegseth said, noting that ceasefires can take time to fully take hold across dispersed units.

The agreement to reopen Hormuz is being seen as a key test of the broader ceasefire, with US officials signalling that any violations could trigger a rapid military response.

The strait has long been a flashpoint in tensions between Iran and the United States, given its strategic importance for global oil exports, particularly from Gulf producers.